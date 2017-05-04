Law enforcement concerned about genealogy website that collects your information
FamilyTreeNow.com is a free website that helps people build their family trees, but all you need is a persons first and last name to find information on them. The website collects public documents on just about everyone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAAY.
Comments
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawrence W. McClead
|Apr 9
|Family Serch
|1
|Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s...
|Mar '17
|Halton County
|1
|I found century-old glass negatives on my paren...
|Mar '17
|Pat
|1
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC