How Pop Culture Moved the Needle on L...

How Pop Culture Moved the Needle on LGBT Equality

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Advocate

TV writer Bob Smith once wrote in these pages that the genealogy of LGBT characters on TV would make for a very long biblical-sounding family tree in which the word begat is used a lot as a verb. For example, Lance Loud, who came out in the PBS documentary series, An American Family in 1973, eventually begat Pedro Zamora from the 1994 season of MTV's The Real World , who somehow begat Richard Hatch, the bearish gay guy who won the very first Survivor in 2000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Genealogy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lawrence W. McClead Apr 9 Family Serch 1
News Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s... Mar '17 Halton County 1
News I found century-old glass negatives on my paren... Mar '17 Pat 1
Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article Jan '17 lbgc19047 1
Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif... Jan '17 Thomas Milton Tin... 1
News Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06) Jan '17 BirthMotherSearching 3
News All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09) Nov '16 Moses 1,108
See all Genealogy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Genealogy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,350 • Total comments across all topics: 280,730,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC