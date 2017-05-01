How Pop Culture Moved the Needle on LGBT Equality

TV writer Bob Smith once wrote in these pages that the genealogy of LGBT characters on TV would make for a very long biblical-sounding family tree in which the word begat is used a lot as a verb. For example, Lance Loud, who came out in the PBS documentary series, An American Family in 1973, eventually begat Pedro Zamora from the 1994 season of MTV's The Real World , who somehow begat Richard Hatch, the bearish gay guy who won the very first Survivor in 2000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Advocate.