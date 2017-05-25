Honoring history

Honoring history

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Marietta Times

JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times Jean Yost, member of the Marietta chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, gives the keynote address at the Memorial Service for the Revolutionary War Patriots of the Northwest Territory Thursday in Mound Cemetery. With wind rippling through the flags posted in Mound Cemetery, representatives of 20 chapters of the Sons of the American Revolution and the Daughters of the American Revolution gathered Thursday in honor of those who fought for the freedom of the American colonies and the freedom of all.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Genealogy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lawrence W. McClead Apr '17 Family Serch 1
News Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s... Mar '17 Halton County 1
News I found century-old glass negatives on my paren... Mar '17 Pat 1
Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article Jan '17 lbgc19047 1
Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif... Jan '17 Thomas Milton Tin... 1
News Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06) Jan '17 BirthMotherSearching 3
News All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09) Nov '16 Moses 1,108
See all Genealogy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Genealogy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,981 • Total comments across all topics: 281,294,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC