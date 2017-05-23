Historic scrapbook gives look at early days of Northeast Wisconsin
A rare collection of letters from the 19th century is now on display, offering new insight to the early days of Northeast Wisconsin, including early information about the Oneida Nation. "The federal government did not require that Indian, Native Americas, be counted by the US Census Bureau until the 1880's," says Matt Blessing, a state archivist for the Wisconsin Historical Society.
