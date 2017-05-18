Hero's First World War medal reunited with family...99 years after his death

A FIRST World War medal of sacrifice has been successfully returned to family members, 99 years after the death of the West Lulworth soldier it commemorates. As reported in the Echo earlier this year a search was launched to trace the family of fallen war hero Ernest William James who was killed in action at the Battle of Ancre, near Arras, on April 6, 1918.

