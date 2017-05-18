Hero's First World War medal reunited with family...99 years after his death
A FIRST World War medal of sacrifice has been successfully returned to family members, 99 years after the death of the West Lulworth soldier it commemorates. As reported in the Echo earlier this year a search was launched to trace the family of fallen war hero Ernest William James who was killed in action at the Battle of Ancre, near Arras, on April 6, 1918.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dorsetecho.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawrence W. McClead
|Apr '17
|Family Serch
|1
|Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s...
|Mar '17
|Halton County
|1
|I found century-old glass negatives on my paren...
|Mar '17
|Pat
|1
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC