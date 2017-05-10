Group looks to open access to genealo...

Group looks to open access to genealogy records

Let me tell you about Reclaim the Records , an organization that brings the fight for open records to the states that hold them. Reclaim the Records was founded by genealogist Brooke Schreier Ganz, a New York transplant living in California who was having trouble accessing some of the New York City Municipal Archives' indexes for a little-known marriage record group - the Index to New York City Marriage Applications, Affidavits, and Licenses, 1908-1929.

