Genealogy workshop scheduled for June 3
The Alberta Genealogical Society, Lethbridge and District Branch will present a workshop, Genealogy at the Bridge, June 3 from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at Country Kitchen Catering , 1717 Mayor Magrath Drive S. Workshop classes include: Family Secrets Exposed in Newspapers; Who's Your Momma?; Why Can't I Find Them?; The Hidden Half of the Family or Mystery Women; The Curious Case of Johnston McNiece; and Finding New Friends and Old Relations. The event is open to members and non-members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawrence W. McClead
|Apr '17
|Family Serch
|1
|Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s...
|Mar '17
|Halton County
|1
|I found century-old glass negatives on my paren...
|Mar '17
|Pat
|1
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC