Genealogy workshop scheduled for June 3

3 hrs ago Read more: Lethbridge Herald

The Alberta Genealogical Society, Lethbridge and District Branch will present a workshop, Genealogy at the Bridge, June 3 from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at Country Kitchen Catering , 1717 Mayor Magrath Drive S. Workshop classes include: Family Secrets Exposed in Newspapers; Who's Your Momma?; Why Can't I Find Them?; The Hidden Half of the Family or Mystery Women; The Curious Case of Johnston McNiece; and Finding New Friends and Old Relations. The event is open to members and non-members.

