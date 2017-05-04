Genealogical Society to meet May 11

Genealogical Society to meet May 11

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Estes Park Trail-Gazette

The Estes Park Genealogical Society will meet on Thursday, May 11 at 4 p.m. in the Hondius Room of the Estes Valley Library. Genealogist Ted Bainbridge will present "Overcoming Brick Walls by Mapping Census Data" as he demonstrates solving three long-standing research puzzles: what maps and census records he used, his methods of analysis and the discoveries he made.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Estes Park Trail-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Genealogy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lawrence W. McClead Apr 9 Family Serch 1
News Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s... Mar '17 Halton County 1
News I found century-old glass negatives on my paren... Mar '17 Pat 1
Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article Jan '17 lbgc19047 1
Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif... Jan '17 Thomas Milton Tin... 1
News Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06) Jan '17 BirthMotherSearching 3
News All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09) Nov '16 Moses 1,108
See all Genealogy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Genealogy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,165 • Total comments across all topics: 280,780,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC