Genealogical Society to meet May 11

The Estes Park Genealogical Society will meet on Thursday, May 11 at 4 p.m. in the Hondius Room of the Estes Valley Library. Genealogist Ted Bainbridge will present "Overcoming Brick Walls by Mapping Census Data" as he demonstrates solving three long-standing research puzzles: what maps and census records he used, his methods of analysis and the discoveries he made.

