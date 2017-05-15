Former RAF serviceman from Wrexham re...

Former RAF serviceman from Wrexham reunited with his daughter after 51 years

A former RAF serviceman, originally from Wrexham, has been reunited with his daughter 51 years since their only meeting when she was nine-months-old. Katie Bergin had been trying to track down her father Anthony Brown since her mother gave her pictures of them together when she was a baby.

