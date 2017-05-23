Family tree software choices and Ukrainian Jewish genealogy to be...

"Choosing the Right Family Tree Software" and "What's New at Ukraine SIG" will be the topics of two presentations by genealogist Chuck Weinstein at the Sunday, July 16, 2017, meeting of the Jewish Genealogical Society of Illinois. This special meeting will start at 1 p.m. at Temple Beth-El, 3610 Dundee Road, Northbrook.

