Fallen war hero's precious medal retu...

Fallen war hero's precious medal returned to family 99 years after soldier's death

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Bournemouth Echo

A FIRST World War medal of sacrifice has been successfully returned to family members, 99 years after the death of the West Lulworth soldier it commemorates. As reported in the Echo earlier this year a search was launched to trace the family of fallen war hero Ernest William James who was killed in action at the Battle of Ancre, near Arras, on April 6, 1918.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bournemouth Echo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Genealogy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lawrence W. McClead Apr '17 Family Serch 1
News Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s... Mar '17 Halton County 1
News I found century-old glass negatives on my paren... Mar '17 Pat 1
Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article Jan '17 lbgc19047 1
Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif... Jan '17 Thomas Milton Tin... 1
News Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06) Jan '17 BirthMotherSearching 3
News All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09) Nov '16 Moses 1,108
See all Genealogy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Genealogy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,124 • Total comments across all topics: 281,104,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC