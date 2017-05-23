COLUMN: Researchers create Ship Hector descendants database
Project researcher Brenda Hutchinson and Michelle Davey, curator of the McCulloch House Museum and Genealogy Centre, display a list of the passengers who sailed to Pictou on the Ship Hector. The Ship Hector was not a large ship and its tightly packed passengers numbered only 189 or so, but McCulloch House in Pictou has already traced more than 9,000 descendants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawrence W. McClead
|Apr '17
|Family Serch
|1
|Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s...
|Mar '17
|Halton County
|1
|I found century-old glass negatives on my paren...
|Mar '17
|Pat
|1
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC