COLUMN: Researchers create Ship Hector descendants database

Project researcher Brenda Hutchinson and Michelle Davey, curator of the McCulloch House Museum and Genealogy Centre, display a list of the passengers who sailed to Pictou on the Ship Hector. The Ship Hector was not a large ship and its tightly packed passengers numbered only 189 or so, but McCulloch House in Pictou has already traced more than 9,000 descendants.

