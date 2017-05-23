COLUMN: Researchers create Ship Hector descendants database

Project researcher Brenda Hutchinson and Michelle Davey, curator of the McCulloch House Museum and Genealogy Centre, display a list of the passengers who sailed to Pictou on the Ship Hector. The Ship Hector was not a large ship and its tightly packed passengers numbered only 189 or so, but McCulloch House in Pictou has already traced more than 9,000 descendants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.