Clothed in history: Bringing old Rodgers Ranch to life
In celebration of Rodgers Ranch's 150th anniversary, Heritage Day - an event put on by the Rodgers Ranch Heritage Center - Matthews gets into character as Mary Ann "Grandma" Rodgers, a matriarch of the Rodgers family who lived at the house at Rodgers Ranch during the 1870s. It's a role Matthews said she's passionate about playing because of her interest in history and genealogy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawrence W. McClead
|Apr '17
|Family Serch
|1
|Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s...
|Mar '17
|Halton County
|1
|I found century-old glass negatives on my paren...
|Mar '17
|Pat
|1
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC