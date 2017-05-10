Clothed in history: Bringing old Rodg...

Clothed in history: Bringing old Rodgers Ranch to life

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Inside Bay Area

In celebration of Rodgers Ranch's 150th anniversary, Heritage Day - an event put on by the Rodgers Ranch Heritage Center - Matthews gets into character as Mary Ann "Grandma" Rodgers, a matriarch of the Rodgers family who lived at the house at Rodgers Ranch during the 1870s. It's a role Matthews said she's passionate about playing because of her interest in history and genealogy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Genealogy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lawrence W. McClead Apr '17 Family Serch 1
News Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s... Mar '17 Halton County 1
News I found century-old glass negatives on my paren... Mar '17 Pat 1
Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article Jan '17 lbgc19047 1
Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif... Jan '17 Thomas Milton Tin... 1
News Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06) Jan '17 BirthMotherSearching 3
News All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09) Nov '16 Moses 1,108
See all Genealogy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Genealogy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,984 • Total comments across all topics: 280,956,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC