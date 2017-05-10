Clothed in history: Bringing old Rodgers Ranch to life

In celebration of Rodgers Ranch's 150th anniversary, Heritage Day - an event put on by the Rodgers Ranch Heritage Center - Matthews gets into character as Mary Ann "Grandma" Rodgers, a matriarch of the Rodgers family who lived at the house at Rodgers Ranch during the 1870s. It's a role Matthews said she's passionate about playing because of her interest in history and genealogy.

