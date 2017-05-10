Century-old girl found buried under home identified
But now, authorities say they have finally identified a young girl -- 3-year-old Edith Rose Cook -- whose body was found in May 2016, buried in a coffin underneath a San Francisco home that was being renovated. It's believed that Cook was left behind when the Odd Fellows Cemetery, where she was originally buried, was relocated to Colma, Calif.
