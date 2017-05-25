Book pays homage to Rossmoor author's Basque ancestry
A castle bearing the name of her ancestors, a group of children in colorful costumes dancing during a cultural celebration, fresh produce on market day, ancient sculptures and green landscapes are just some of the photos captured by Vicky Ayala Richardson. The images from Richardson's trips to the Basque Country still remain as vivid as the first time she set eyes on the region and its people.
