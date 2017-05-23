Blue Rapids Museum seeks volunteers to help archive its collection
The Blue Rapids Museum is looking for volunteers who can help with archiving its community's history for future generations. The museum needs people of all ages, skill levels and interests to help maintain its collection of birth, death and marriage records, as well as genealogical files containing stories and photographs of local families and businesses.
