Avery Gallery to host book signing for - Borne in Battle' on Friday
Avery Gallery will present a book signing for 'Borne in Battle' by Brad Quinlin and Jason Rusk on Friday, May 5 from 5 to 9 p.m. The release is the Regental Book and Eyewitness accounts of the 123rd New York Volunteer Infantry 12th and 20th Army Corps during the Civil War.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawrence W. McClead
|Apr 9
|Family Serch
|1
|Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s...
|Mar '17
|Halton County
|1
|I found century-old glass negatives on my paren...
|Mar '17
|Pat
|1
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC