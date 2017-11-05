Avery Gallery to host book signing for - Borne in Battle' on Friday

Avery Gallery will present a book signing for 'Borne in Battle' by Brad Quinlin and Jason Rusk on Friday, May 5 from 5 to 9 p.m. The release is the Regental Book and Eyewitness accounts of the 123rd New York Volunteer Infantry 12th and 20th Army Corps during the Civil War.

