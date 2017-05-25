Ant and Dec are tracing their roots i...

Ant and Dec are tracing their roots in new show

Ant and Dec are planning to trace the roots all the way back to the Neanderthal man in a brand new 90-minute special, Ant & Dec's DNA Journey. Using advances in genealogy research, the presenting duo will be travelling to Newcastle and the Irish sea to explore their heritage.

