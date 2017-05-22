A military cemetery whose African American history is hidden in plain sight
On holidays set aside to honor America's veterans, Philadelphia National Cemetery is like most other military burial grounds, a field of white gravestones and Old Glorys, echoing with patriotic speeches and solemn bugle calls. When the ceremonies are over, though, those 13 hallowed acres tucked away in West Oak Lane are tread mostly by groundskeepers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawrence W. McClead
|Apr '17
|Family Serch
|1
|Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s...
|Mar '17
|Halton County
|1
|I found century-old glass negatives on my paren...
|Mar '17
|Pat
|1
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC