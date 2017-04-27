The Largest Scottish Festival in the Midwest Benefits Illinois' Oldest Charity
The largest Scottish cultural organization in North America, the CHICAGO SCOTS , is back for the 31st year to provide entertainment and Scottish culture with a modern twist with their annual Scottish Festival and Highland Games . Taking place Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17 at Hamilton Lakes, 1 Pierce Place, Itasca, IL, the beloved summer celebration, the largest festival of its kind in the Midwest, will feature an extravaganza of activities and attractions from the Caber Toss to the Highland Dance to the Dogs of Scotland.
