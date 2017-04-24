Sutter Lakeside celebrates volunteers

LAKEPORT >> In the nearly four years that Revae Leppanen has served as a member of Sutter Lakeside Hospital's Auxiliary, she has discovered the sense of giving back to be deeply fulfilling. Leppanen, who retired to Lake County after a 25 year career as a teacher in Napa, wanted to give back as well as meet new people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake County Record-Bee.