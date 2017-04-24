Sutter Lakeside celebrates volunteers

Sutter Lakeside celebrates volunteers

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Lake County Record-Bee

LAKEPORT >> In the nearly four years that Revae Leppanen has served as a member of Sutter Lakeside Hospital's Auxiliary, she has discovered the sense of giving back to be deeply fulfilling. Leppanen, who retired to Lake County after a 25 year career as a teacher in Napa, wanted to give back as well as meet new people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake County Record-Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Genealogy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lawrence W. McClead Apr 9 Family Serch 1
News Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s... Mar '17 Halton County 1
News I found century-old glass negatives on my paren... Mar '17 Pat 1
Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article Jan '17 lbgc19047 1
Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif... Jan '17 Thomas Milton Tin... 1
News Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06) Jan '17 BirthMotherSearching 3
News All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09) Nov '16 Moses 1,108
See all Genealogy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Genealogy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,464 • Total comments across all topics: 280,586,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC