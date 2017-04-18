Steamer trunk of London photos, linked to McNay Street, ignites interest in England and United St...
The mystery of the suitcase full of photographs dating back a century that appear to be from a London family may find its answer either over the border or across the pond. Facebook has been abuzz with genealogy sleuths trying to figure out who W. H. Robinson of McNay Street in London was, and if anyone is still connected to the steamer trunk that landed at Found Again Resale, a thrift store in Oakville, two hours away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.
