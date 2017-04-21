Sotterley Plantation in southern Maryland to open its slave quarters to the public
When genealogist Agnes Kane Callum made her first visit to Sotterley, the sprawling St. Mary's County plantation where her great-grandfather lived as a slave, she was surprised to learn that the tour included no stops at the 1830s-era slave cabin that stands down the hill from the main mansion. In fact when Callum, a Baltimore native who spent decades chronicling Maryland's African-American history, insisted on seeing the building, she found it locked with a "DO NOT ENTER" sign across the door.
