Solano County Genealogical Society to discuss Pennsylvania research

The Solano County Genealogical Society brings back Judson O. Gears to discuss Pennsylvania research at its next meeting at 11 a.m. May 6 at the Fairfield Moose Lodge, 623 Taylor St. Pennsylvania is one of the gateway states; a place where generations of immigrants have arrived in the “New World.” Gears' program gives an overview of some of the unique materials for the Pennsylvania genealogy researcher with clues to where information may be found. Most people can usually trace at least one ancestral line back to Pennsylvania so there should be something to learn for everyone.

