Scottish and Celtic Festival to be held April 15 at City Park
File Photo Pam Hoskins, of Tyler County, demonstrates yarn spinning using a Scottish Haldane Shetland Wheel during last year's Scottish and Celtic Heritage Festival at City Park in Parkersburg. This year's festival will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 15 at the City Park Pavilion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawrence W. McClead
|1 hr
|Family Serch
|1
|Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s...
|Mar 22
|Halton County
|1
|I found century-old glass negatives on my paren...
|Mar 12
|Pat
|1
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC