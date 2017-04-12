Pa. man arrested after Ancestry.com helps North Texas parents learn he stole identity of dead son
The baby boy was barely two months old when he died. So it was an odd thing for his North Texas parents to find out, more than 44 years later, that someone using his name was alive and well in Pennsylvania.
