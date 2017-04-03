Our ancestry is important

6 hrs ago Read more: Wingham Chronicle

In the lead up to this year's Bonnie Wingham Scottish Festival, Manning Valley Historical Society president Barbara Waters tells us about the 2017 Genealogy Fair. This year's Bonnie Wingham Scottish Festival Genealogy Fair, titled 'The Shamrock and the Thistle', will be exploring Irish ancestry as well as Scottish on June 1. Finding one's ancestry is important to us.

