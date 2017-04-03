Our ancestry is important
In the lead up to this year's Bonnie Wingham Scottish Festival, Manning Valley Historical Society president Barbara Waters tells us about the 2017 Genealogy Fair. This year's Bonnie Wingham Scottish Festival Genealogy Fair, titled 'The Shamrock and the Thistle', will be exploring Irish ancestry as well as Scottish on June 1. Finding one's ancestry is important to us.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wingham Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s...
|Mar 22
|Halton County
|1
|I found century-old glass negatives on my paren...
|Mar 12
|Pat
|1
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
|Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|Luther
|3
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC