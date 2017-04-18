New tome on Derry surnames sorts your Dohertys from McLaughlins
Brian Mitchell's fascinating new compendium of Derry surnames will be a great addition to the libraries of genealogists and those citizens known by any of the 300 ancestral patronyms featured in the book. Published by Clearfield in Baltimore in the United States, 'The Top 300 Surnames of Derry Londonderry' provides an overview of the history and rank of the top 300 surnames in Derry.
