Name trail leads to Swindon for genealogy enthusiast

A GENEALOGY enthusiast will travel 275 miles to Swindon next month in the hope of discovering any ancestral links to his family name - Groundwell. Malcolm Groundwell, who currently lives in Cumbria, decided to plan the trip after searches online brought up a plethora of locations in the town including his name, such as Groundwell Farm, Groundwell Ridge, Groundwell Road and Groundwell Trading Estate.

