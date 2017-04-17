My Family Tree 7 extends GEDCOM, PAF ...

My Family Tree 7 extends GEDCOM, PAF support

Chronoplex Software has released My Family Tree 7.0 , the latest edition of its excellent freeware genealogy package. This release adds support for importing the old FamilySearch Personal Ancestral File records, as well as older GEDCOM files produced by the Family History System.

