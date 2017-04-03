My cousins' treasures
Because I've been trying to complete The Christie Book, it being my third winter of effort since I received a massive binder from Susan Hill before she went into the hospital for the last time, my cousins' treasures are various forms of family information. One of our two promises to Susan was fulfilled the next summer when we installed a new tombstone in the cemetery in Barronsfield near Minudie to our common ancestor, Robert Christie 1752 -1834, as the original tombstone was becoming illegible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amherst Daily News.
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawrence W. McClead
|12 hr
|Family Serch
|1
|Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s...
|Mar 22
|Halton County
|1
|I found century-old glass negatives on my paren...
|Mar 12
|Pat
|1
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC