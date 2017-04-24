Looking for a Mariner?

If you're trying to find information on a mariner with a Maine connection-ship, port, etc.-you've got to take a look at the Merchant Mariners Muster, provided by the Maine Maritime Museum in Bath. It's truly amazing! The staff has been searching through thousands of in-house documents-over 6,500 to date-and compiling records into a huge online database.

