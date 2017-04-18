Liv Tyler finds ancestors on Who Do You Think You Are?
Liv Tyler and her famous father Steven traced their surprising ancestry on the ninth season finale of TLC's Who Do You Think You Are? airing this Monday. In the minute-long preview , the 39-year-old SAG Award winner said she was on the genealogy series to uncover the mystery of her paternal grandmother Susan Blancha's maternal line.
