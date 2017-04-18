Liv Tyler finds ancestors on Who Do Y...

Liv Tyler finds ancestors on Who Do You Think You Are?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Liv Tyler and her famous father Steven traced their surprising ancestry on the ninth season finale of TLC's Who Do You Think You Are? airing this Monday. In the minute-long preview , the 39-year-old SAG Award winner said she was on the genealogy series to uncover the mystery of her paternal grandmother Susan Blancha's maternal line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Genealogy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lawrence W. McClead Apr 9 Family Serch 1
News Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s... Mar 22 Halton County 1
News I found century-old glass negatives on my paren... Mar '17 Pat 1
Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article Jan '17 lbgc19047 1
Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif... Jan '17 Thomas Milton Tin... 1
News Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06) Jan '17 BirthMotherSearching 3
News All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09) Nov '16 Moses 1,108
See all Genealogy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Genealogy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,000 • Total comments across all topics: 280,480,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC