Liv and Steven Tyler in Saratoga County, on TV tonight

The Lisa Kudrow -produced celebrity genealogy series, Who Do You Think You Are? - which began life on NBC, but now runs on cable channel TLC - airs its ninth season finale tonight at 8 p.m., a shift in time and day from its usual Sunday night home. The episode's subject is actress Liv Tyler , currently seen on the final season of HBO's The Leftovers , and yes, her famous father, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler is there with her.

