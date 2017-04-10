Lisa Lindsay to speak at Camden Archi...

Lisa Lindsay to speak at Camden Archives and Museum

Friday Apr 14 Read more: Camden Chronicle Independent

Lisa Lindsay, Bowman and Gordon Gray Distinguished Term Associate Professor and Director of Undergraduate Studies of the history department at North Carolina University at Chapel Hill, will speak at 1 p.m., April 22, at the Camden Archives and Museum. The program is sponsored by The Old Camden District Genealogy Society.

