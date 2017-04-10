Lisa Lindsay to speak at Camden Archives and Museum
Lisa Lindsay, Bowman and Gordon Gray Distinguished Term Associate Professor and Director of Undergraduate Studies of the history department at North Carolina University at Chapel Hill, will speak at 1 p.m., April 22, at the Camden Archives and Museum. The program is sponsored by The Old Camden District Genealogy Society.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Camden Chronicle Independent.
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawrence W. McClead
|Apr 9
|Family Serch
|1
|Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s...
|Mar 22
|Halton County
|1
|I found century-old glass negatives on my paren...
|Mar '17
|Pat
|1
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC