Library Board Plans Open House For Commissioners
Ginny Kidwell, left, who chairs the board overseeing the public library, talks during Monday's library board meeting with board member Butch Patterson about the need for Greene County's commissioners to see for themselves the physical deterioration of the T. Elmer Cox History and Genealogy Library, where many irreplaceable county documents are stored. Ginny Kidwell, left, who chairs the board overseeing the public library, talks during Monday's library board meeting with board member Butch Patterson about the need for Greene County's commissioners to see for themselves the physical deterioration of the T. Elmer Cox History and Genealogy Library, where many irreplaceable county documents are stored.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawrence W. McClead
|Apr 9
|Family Serch
|1
|Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s...
|Mar '17
|Halton County
|1
|I found century-old glass negatives on my paren...
|Mar '17
|Pat
|1
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC