Hunterdon Historical Society to present genealogy workshop on April 29
Learn the basics of how to research your family history with a genealogy workshop at The Hunterdon County Historical Society on Saturday, April 29 from 11:00- 12:30 pm. The workshop will be held at the Society's headquarters and library located at 114 Main Street in Flemington.
