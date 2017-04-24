History expert offers tips to aid Brandonites tracing roots
South West Branch of the Manitoba Genealogical Society president George MacKay is seen in the organization's library and archives in the basement of Knox United Church - an expansive collection of Westman community history books, obituaries and other resources they make available to members. Keen on solving historical mysteries, local members of the Manitoba Genealogical Society got together on Saturday to share in their passion during their every-other-year workshops event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawrence W. McClead
|Apr 9
|Family Serch
|1
|Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s...
|Mar '17
|Halton County
|1
|I found century-old glass negatives on my paren...
|Mar '17
|Pat
|1
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC