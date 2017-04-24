History expert offers tips to aid Brandonites tracing roots

South West Branch of the Manitoba Genealogical Society president George MacKay is seen in the organization's library and archives in the basement of Knox United Church - an expansive collection of Westman community history books, obituaries and other resources they make available to members. Keen on solving historical mysteries, local members of the Manitoba Genealogical Society got together on Saturday to share in their passion during their every-other-year workshops event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.