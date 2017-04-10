Helena Handbasket: Going out on a family tree limb
Genealogical "family trees" first appeared nearly one thousand years ago portraying the family lineage of Jesus, son of Joseph, son of David. Back then books were rare and valuable, and most scholars were affiliated with the Roman Catholic Church and served European monarchs.
