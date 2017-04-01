Get Ready for the 2017 NERGC Conference

Hi, all! It may still be snowing, but spring is coming and it's time for the 2017 NERGC Conference! This time it's being held from April 26th through the 29th at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA. The theme is "Using the Tools of Today and Tomorrow to Understand the Past", and is sponsored by a ton of New England genealogical societies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.