Geneology Speaker Revives Story of 1850s 'Free Love' Advocates

Writer Patricia Cline Cohen will speak at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society's monthly meeting, 9:30 a.m.-noon. Saturday, April 15, at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance St. She will discuss the joint careers of Mary Gove Nichols and Thomas L. Nichols, advocates of radical marriage reform in the 1850s; and show how genealogy can revive radicals who were nearly erased from history.

