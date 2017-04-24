Genealogy workshops in Leominster

Two genealogy workshops, one for beginners and one for more advanced researchers, will be presented by members of the Central Massachusetts Genealogical Society on Saturday, May 6, at the Leominster Public Library, 30 West St. Each session will run 90 minutes, with an additional 30 minutes allotted for questions. Participants are encouraged to bring any research they've already completed.

