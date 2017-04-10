Genealogy website helps track down man using dead baby's identity
The popular Genealogy site Ancestry.com became a detective site for one Pennsylvania family. A member of the family used the site for research and noticed someone was using the name of an infant who died 45 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Comments
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Importance of Heritage Tourism to WV's Economy
|Tue
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Lawrence W. McClead
|Apr 9
|Family Serch
|1
|Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s...
|Mar 22
|Halton County
|1
|I found century-old glass negatives on my paren...
|Mar '17
|Pat
|1
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC