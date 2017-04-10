Genealogy Society of Cobb County to have meeting on April 25
The Genealogy Society of Cobb County Georgia will meet on April 25 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Marietta, 189 Church Street in Marietta.
