Genealogy basics presented by Cathy Swanson and Ed Ball at the Woman's Club
Since 1984 the Society has gathered people interested in discovering details of their heritage meeting the fourth Monday evening of each month at the First Lutheran Church on Third Avenue. Ed Ball suggested starting with a grid of one's own personal information, then moving on to what information is known on spouse, parents, grandparents, children and so on with details of birthdates, marriages, deaths, places of residence, etc.
