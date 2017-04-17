Genealogical Society to meet Wednesday
The Hi-Desert Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Elks Lodge , 14041 Hesperia Road, Victorville. During the meeting, Mary Gaborko will be speaking on the topic "How to Create Your Family Story," and sharing some of her family genealogy scrapbooks.
|Lawrence W. McClead
|Apr 9
|Family Serch
|1
|Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s...
|Mar 22
|Halton County
|1
|I found century-old glass negatives on my paren...
|Mar '17
|Pat
|1
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
