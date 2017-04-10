Genealogical society plans Allen County library visit
A group trip is being planned by the Noble County Genealogical Society Inc. to the Genealogy Center at the Allen County Public Library on Saturday, April 22. The group will meet at the Noble County Public Library central branch parking lot, 813 E. Main St., Albion, at 8:15 a.m. to pool rides, or you may drive yourself and meet up with the group.
