Genealogical society plans Allen Coun...

Genealogical society plans Allen County library visit

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: KPC Media Group, Inc.

A group trip is being planned by the Noble County Genealogical Society Inc. to the Genealogy Center at the Allen County Public Library on Saturday, April 22. The group will meet at the Noble County Public Library central branch parking lot, 813 E. Main St., Albion, at 8:15 a.m. to pool rides, or you may drive yourself and meet up with the group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPC Media Group, Inc..

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Genealogy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lawrence W. McClead Sun Family Serch 1
News Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s... Mar 22 Halton County 1
News I found century-old glass negatives on my paren... Mar 12 Pat 1
Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article Jan '17 lbgc19047 1
Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif... Jan '17 Thomas Milton Tin... 1
News Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06) Jan '17 BirthMotherSearching 3
News All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09) Nov '16 Moses 1,108
See all Genealogy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Genealogy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,947 • Total comments across all topics: 280,202,285

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC