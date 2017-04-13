Genealogical group to meet in Geneva

14 hrs ago Read more: Kane Co. Chronicle

GENEVA – The Kane County Genealogical Society's next meeting, “File Organization for the Genealogist,” will be held at 7:30 p.m. April 27 at the Geneva History Museum, 113 S. Third St., Geneva. Presenter Carole Magnuson taught a class on organization for the DuPage County Genealogical Society, according to a press release from the group.

