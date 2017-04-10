Find out who lived on your street in 1880 with this Irish Channel mapping project
This photo shows several Robinson Atlas insurance maps of the Irish Channel in 1880, pieced together by Maegan A. Smith from multiple images provided by the Orleans Parish Clerk of Civil District Court. Back in the year 1880, 37-year-old Peter Cosgrove ran a bakery out of a building near the corner of Laurel and Second streets in the Irish Channel.
