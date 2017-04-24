Edmonds Cemetery Board seeking new member
Do you have an interest in local history or genealogy? Do you appreciate the appearance of the Edmonds Cemetery? Would you like to help set cemetery policy and develop goals? Board members help plan and participate in the annual Memorial Day Program, the "Walk Back in Time" cemetery tour in July and the "Walk About" Veteran's site tour in November. The Cemetery Board meets the third Thursday of each month at 4 p.m., except in December.
